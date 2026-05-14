Former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam was released from jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the ED in May 2024 after raids led to the recovery of over Rs 32 crore from his associates.

Former Jharkhand Minister and senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam was released from the Birsa Munda Central Jail on Thursday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. Alam, who served as the Rural Development Minister in the Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2024 following an investigation into alleged irregularities and "tender management".

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Speaking to reporters immediately after his release, the veteran leader expressed his gratitude toward the judiciary. "I have come out of jail after a long time. The court has granted me bail, so I would like to thank the court," Alam said. The apex court granted him bail on Monday. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after hearing submissions from both the petitioners and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED's Case and Opposition to Bail

The ED had arrested Alamgir Alam on May 15, 2024, days after conducting raids that led to the recovery of more than Rs 32.20 crore in cash from premises linked to his associates.

While opposing bail before the top court, the ED described the allegations as extremely serious and argued that the case involved large-scale commission payments and laundering of proceeds of crime generated through the award of government tenders. The agency further contended that there was a possibility of the accused influencing witnesses if released from custody. It also informed the Court that statements of four key witnesses were yet to be recorded despite earlier directions issued by the apex court.

Case Background and High Court's Stance

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Alamgir Alam and Sanjeev Lal, prompting them to approach the Supreme Court. The High Court, while refusing relief earlier, had observed that the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi had rightly rejected Alamgir Alam's discharge plea after considering material indicating his "active and conscious role" in allegedly assisting co-accused Sanjeev Lal and Jahangir Alam, in the illegal collection of commissions connected to tenders floated by departments such as the Rural Works Department (RWD), Jharkhand State Rural Road Development Authority (JSRRDA), Road Construction Department South Division (RDSD) and Road Construction Department South Zone (RDSZ).