Money laundering case: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21

A special PMLA court in Mumbai sent Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to judicial custody on Monday in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, after which the Special PMLA court extended the custody till March 7.

Hitting out at the ED, Defence lawyer Amit Desai argued in the court that the agency has said today that the “terror funding” by the Minister to Haseena Parkar was Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 55 lakh in the first application, which was due to a “typing error”.

“On the front page of today’s remand application, it is written that it is a continuation of the previous remand application. The last time the ED told the court that there was a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld gang. It was said that he had an active involvement in terror funding,” he said.

“It was called a terror fund by accusing him of funding Haseena Parkar Rs 55 lakh. But today ED says that last time Rs 55 lakh was a typing mistake, and it is only Rs 5 lakh, but on the basis of this application, he was sent to ED’s custody,” the lawyer said.