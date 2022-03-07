Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21

    He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, after which the Special PMLA court extended the custody till March 7.
     

    Money laundering case: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    A special PMLA court in Mumbai sent Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to judicial custody on Monday in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, after which the Special PMLA court extended the custody till March 7.

    Hitting out at the ED, Defence lawyer Amit Desai argued in the court that the agency has said today that the “terror funding” by the Minister to Haseena Parkar was Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 55 lakh in the first application, which was due to a “typing error”.

    “On the front page of today’s remand application, it is written that it is a continuation of the previous remand application. The last time the ED told the court that there was a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld gang. It was said that he had an active involvement in terror funding,” he said.

    “It was called a terror fund by accusing him of funding Haseena Parkar Rs 55 lakh. But today ED says that last time Rs 55 lakh was a typing mistake, and it is only Rs 5 lakh, but on the basis of this application, he was sent to ED’s custody,” the lawyer said.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1-dnm

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1

    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian student reveals horrors of war in Kharkiv

    'We were ready to leave, but University in Ukraine did not let us...'

    PM Modi Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation gcw

    Modi, Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes; PM thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation

    Exit Poll 2022 Date Time When and where to watch all you need to know gcw

    Exit Poll 2022 Date & Time: When and where to watch; all you need to know

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops Moment (Pictures) RCB

    Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops Moment (Pictures)

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1-dnm

    Insurance cost of cars and 2-wheelers to soar as govt proposes increase in premium from April 1

    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian student reveals horrors of war in Kharkiv

    'We were ready to leave, but University in Ukraine did not let us...'

    Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG-ayh

    Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed MCG

    Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wears pro-war 'Z' symbol on podium next to Ukrainian Illia Kovtun sparks outrage

    Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol next to Ukrainian; sparks outrage

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon