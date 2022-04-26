Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    An official stated that the raids were carried out at the location of ABG Shipyard, its sister companies, and executives in Mumbai, Pune, Surat and other places. 
     

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Tuesday at nearly 26 locations associated with the ABG Shipyard Ltd, one of the largest private shipbuilding companies accused of defrauding a consortium of 28 banks to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore, following the people familiar with the development stated. 

    The official stated that the raids were carried out at the location of ABG Shipyard, its sister companies, and executives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Mumbai, Pune, Surat and other places. 

    The ED reported a money laundering case in link with the matter in February based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a probe initiated around the same time. 

    Preliminary investigations have shown that large sums taken from banks may have been diverted within and outside India via over 100 shell companies.

    The CBI accused ABG of defrauding a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of Rs 22,842 crores, with ICICI having the highest exposure of Rs 7,089 crore, followed by IDBI Bank at Rs 3,639 crore, State Bank of India at Rs 2,925 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 1,614 crore and Punjab National Bank Rs 1,244 crore.

    In their respective cases, the CBI and ED have named ABG's former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal and other company directors. 

    The CBI, in its statement, stated in February that a majority of disbursements in ABG Shipyard's account occurred between 2005 and 2012, and the loan account became a non-performing asset (NPA) on November 30, 2013. Between 2004 and 2014, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. 

    On February 12, the CBI raided ABG's premises in various cities, and the CMD and Directors of ABG Shipyard were located in India.

    In 2018, a forensic audit conducted by EY revealed that the accused persons conspired and committed illegal activities such as fund diversion, misappropriation, and criminal breach of trust between April 2012 and July 2017.

    Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Also Read: ED raids fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's aides in Mumbai

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Bikram Majithia slams CM, ‘ED raids on Channi's nephew prove corruption in Congress’

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas Sunil Jakhar Sonia Gandhi to take final call gcw

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar; Sonia Gandhi to take final call

    Goa electricity department deleted Twitter posts go viral, earns praise

    Goa electricity department's deleted Twitter posts go viral

    CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 begins today: Nearly 35 lakh Class 10, 12 students to appear, check guidelines-dnm

    CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 begins today: Nearly 35 lakh Class 10, 12 students to appear, check guidelines

    Recent Stories

    football epl Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal snt

    Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye catching high slit metallic silver dress drb

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye-catching high-slit metallic silver dress

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon