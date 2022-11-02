Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides

    The Enforcement Directorate reported that Vikas Dubey, along with his aides, was involved in several offences such as organised crime, land mafia, corruption and embezzlement of funds meant for the public distribution system (PDS) among others.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that assets worth more than Rs 10 crore of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, his family and associates have been attached under the anti-money laundering law.

    In a statement, the agency said, "A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching a total of 28 immovable properties that are located in Kanpur and Lucknow."

    According to ED, these assets worth a total of Rs 10.12 crore and are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his (Dubey's) associates and have been "derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey".

    On July 10, 2020, Vikar Dubey was killed in an encounter when an Uttar Pradesh police vehicle taking him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in the Bhauti area. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate police encounters.

    This came after eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

    It is reported that Vikas Dubey, along with his aides, was involved in several offences such as organised crime, land mafia, corruption and embezzlement of funds meant for the public distribution system (PDS) among others.

    "The facts, evidence and records cogently prove that the above mentioned persons indulged in the commission of the offence of money laundering and have invested proceeds of crime in immovable properties mostly," the ED had said.

    The money laundering case was filed by the federal agency after taking cognisance of multiple Uttar Pradesh Police FIRs against Vikas Dubey and his associates.

