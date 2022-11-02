Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, also had a phone conversation with the injured party leader and wished him a speedy recovery.
Congress leader and former Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut was on Wednesday (November 2) admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana as he sustained injuries from falling down after a police official allegedly pushed him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.
The Congress leader sustained injuries to his right eye, hands and legs.
On Wednesday, a huge crowd gathered for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra when a police official allegedly pushed Raut, leading to injuries. Several senior leaders, including the newly-elected party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met him.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "I was in Bharat Joda Yatra, we already crossed Char Minar. I was moving towards the stage when Rahul Gandhi's convoy came, police panicked and pushed me. I fell near a barricade and sustained injuries. I started bleeding and was finally taken to hospital."
The Wayanad MP began the Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 27 after a four-day break. From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana state, covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.
Rahul Gandhi will also meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.