Money laundering case: ED arrests IAS officer, 7 more in raids across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (April 14) arrested seven people, including a government officer, after conducting raids in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land grab case.

According to news agency PTI, those taken into custody have been identified as Afshar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Pradeep Bagchi, Md Saddam Hussain, Talha Khan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Faiyaz Khan.

Prasad has been identified as a state government officer. The seven have been arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were launched on Thursday at 22 places in the three states, including at the premises of 2011-batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as a deputy commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier.

The action was taken under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law and the agency is looking at a clutch of alleged land grab cases, including defence land.

