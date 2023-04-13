Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have connections with Pakistan's ISI, Lashkar-e-Taiba': Atiq Ahmed tells UP Police in statement

    Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    In a recent development, officials revealed that gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed said in a statement to Uttar Pradesh Police that he has direct connections with "Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba".

    On Thursday, Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sent Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to four-day police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case.

    The chargesheet filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police before the court mentioned a recorded statement of Atiq Ahmed. "...I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of drones and local connection collects them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this consignment. If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money, arms and ammunition used in the incident," the chargesheet mentioned Atiq's statement.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi.

    "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team," said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

    The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by two deputy superintendents of police, he said, adding, "Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited." 

    Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away.

    Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

