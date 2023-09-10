Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Molestation case: Minor girl's parents allege shoddy probe by Kerala cops

    The parents of a minor filed a complaint against the North Paravoor Police to higher officials in a case where a relative tried to molest the child by showing obscene pictures on his mobile phone.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    Kochi: The parents of a minor filed a complaint against the North Paravoor Police to higher officials in a case where a relative tried to molest the child by showing obscene pictures on his mobile phone. In their complaint, the parents alleged that even though the accused was arrested by the police, the charge sheet was falsified. 

    A minor girl was allegedly molested by one of her relatives by showing obscene photos on his phone. The parents filed a complaint against the accused. But now the parents filed a case to higher officials that the case investigation is unsatisfactory. The Paravoor police wrote the wrong statement that the child had recognised the mobile phone. But the parents deny this statement

    It has been recorded in the charge sheet that the mobile phone used in the crime was shown at the police station and the child identified it. The parents alleged that the police investigation in this case was not satisfactory. The parents also complained that the laxity of the police investigation led to the loss of evidence. However, the parents claim that the child did not see or recognize the phone. The location of the crime was recorded by altering what the child said.

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

     

    Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor working at the anaesthesia department of Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital was found dead in a canal at Kannamoola on Saturday (Sep. 10). The deceased was identified as Vipin(50) from Muttada.

     

    A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Prithviraj initiated further formalities. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Govt. medical College for post-mortem.

