The Ministry of Earth Sciences completed its Special Campaign 5.0, freeing 18,218 sq. ft. of space, generating Rs 88.76 lakhs from scrap, and weeding out 204 files. The drive boosted cleanliness, digital governance, and transparency.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has successfully completed the targets set under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, conducted from October 2 to 31, achieving notable outputs across its institutes and offices nationwide, according to a press release.

The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, space management, and digital governance and transformation through systematic review and disposal of pending matters. All eleven institutes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, as well as several regional offices and field units, actively participated in the campaign, contributing to enhanced efficiency and administrative transparency.

The release further added that guided and closely monitored by the Joint Secretary, D Senthil Pandiyan, the campaign's progress was updated periodically on the SCDPM portal, facilitated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Daily updates on activities were shared across social media and online platforms with the public and stakeholders.

Key Achievements of SCDPM 5.0

The month-long campaign witnessed significant achievements at the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The Ministry completed 71 cleanliness drives, freeing 18,218 sq. ft. of office space through weeding and space optimisation drives. It generated revenue of Rs 88.76 lakhs through the effective disposal of scrap, including e-waste. Additionally, it reviewed more than 1,000 files, weeding out 204 physical files. In addition, 6 references from the PMO, 7 references from MPs, 8 references from State Governments, and 17 Public Grievance matters were addressed.

Vision for an Efficient Administrative Ecosystem

"Through the successful conduct of the Special Campaign 5.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM), the Ministry of Earth Sciences has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining an efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible administrative ecosystem aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat and Digital India", said Pandiyan.

Continued emphasis was laid on easing rules and processes, as well as implementing the e-office and online payments through the PFMS, as best practices across all MoES institutes, reinforcing the Ministry's commitment to expanding digital governance and accountability. (ANI)