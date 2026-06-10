BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy called PM Modi's record tenure a milestone but stressed that citizens are looking at outcomes like job creation and economic growth, not just the length of service. Other leaders also congratulated the PM.

Focus on Outcomes Over Records: BRS Leader

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record as the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister a "significant milestone" in the nation's democratic journey.

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He said, "Today, beyond records and symbolism, citizens of this country are looking at the outcomes. Whether it is faster job creation opportunities, economic growth, or better business policies. Ultimately, the people are looking at the leader, not how long he has served, but how much better he has changed the lives of the people".

Looking ahead, the BRS leader expressed confidence that the administration would prioritise these performance-based metrics. He added that the focus on growth and the longevity of the tenure should ideally "translate into the growth and better prospects of the country."

Leaders Congratulate PM Modi on Milestone

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement. (ANI)