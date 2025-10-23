A new book titled 'Modi's Mission', written by Berjis Desai and published by Rupa Publications, explores the journey of Narendra Modi from childhood in Vadnagar to becoming PM. Desai presents it not as a standard biography but as a story of an idea.

A new book, Modi's Mission, authored by Berjis Desai and published by Rupa Publications, traces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable personal journey from his childhood in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to the highest office of the land. The formal release is scheduled for 24 October 2025 and will be done by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Acharya Devvrat, together with the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

What the book covers

Desai emphasises that this work is not a conventional biography but rather the story of an idea. He examines how Modi emerged as an instrument of national awakening, despite many challenges, and how his early experiences shaped his socioeconomic philosophy and approach to governance. The book discusses key moments such as the formalisation of the Indian economy and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, presenting how Modi proceeded with methodical decision-making and transparent governance.

The author also addresses criticisms from parts of India’s intellectual elite, arguing that some narratives were meant to derail governance, and shows how Modi’s leadership raised India’s collective consciousness and aimed at creating an efficient welfare state.

About the author

Berjis Desai is a Mumbai-based lawyer and writer. Earlier he worked as a journalist with a leading Gujarati daily before retiring as the Managing Partner of a major Indian law firm. Among his previous books are acclaimed works on Parsi culture such as Oh! Those Parsis and The Bawaji. His background combines journalism, law and writing, which he brings into this new publication.

The significance of the launch

The timing and backing of the launch underline the high-profile nature of the book. Having both the Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra release it gives the event added weight. For readers, the book offers an accessible yet comprehensive account of Narendra Modi’s mindset, decision-making style and his efforts to strengthen India’s civilisational pride. Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the book, saying: “Prime Minister Modi is one of the most closely watched leaders of the 21st century. This book explores how, anchored by an unmistakable love for our country, he has sought to lift its place in the world with relentless energy.”

Whether one supports Modi or not, Modi's Mission provides a readable story of an idea, as the author presents it, and of transformation—from a tea-vendor’s son in Vadnagar to the Prime Minister of India. It invites readers to look beyond politics to the ideas and experiences shaping one of India’s most prominent leaders. With the launch on 24 October 2025, the book is poised to attract interest from a wide audience eager to understand the man, the mission and the moment.