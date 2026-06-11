Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed PM Modi's 12-year tenure, stating the period's parliamentary reforms and landmark legislations will be 'written in golden letters'. He cited these achievements as historic steps towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the parliamentary reforms and landmark legislations enacted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure would be "written in golden letters" in India's history, as he hailed the government's legislative achievements and democratic reforms.

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In a video message marking 12 years of the Modi government and the Prime Minister's milestone of becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms, Rijiju said Parliament had taken several "revolutionary decisions" that had transformed governance and strengthened democracy. "I believe that on the completion of 12 years of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the achievements of these 12 years, if seen one by one, are historic. From the perspective of Parliament, the revolutionary decisions Parliament has passed, established, and decided to build a 'Viksit Bharat', the steps taken in 12 years, I believe, will always be written in golden letters," Rijiju said.

Key Achievements of Modi Government

The Union Minister said that while serving as Prime Minister for a long period was significant, the legislative and institutional changes introduced during the period were equally important. He highlighted the construction of the new Parliament building as one of the defining achievements of the Modi government. According to Rijiju, the old Parliament building had long faced structural and logistical challenges, despite repeated demands by lawmakers and former Speakers for a new facility. He said the new Parliament building was completed in record time and symbolised India's transition from colonial-era institutions to a modern democratic framework.

Rijiju also highlighted the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, describing it as a historic step towards greater political representation for women.

Major Legislative Reforms

Listing major legislative measures passed during the Modi government's tenure, the minister cited the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), repeal of 1,725 obsolete laws, constitutional status for the National Commission for Backward Classes through the 102nd Constitutional Amendment, and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment.

He also referred to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, commonly known as the Triple Talaq law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, labour reforms through four labour codes, the Aadhaar Act, and the Jan Vishwas Act aimed at improving ease of living and ease of doing business.

The minister further described the enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam as historic reforms replacing colonial-era criminal laws.

Digital Transformation of Parliament

Rijiju also underlined the digitisation of Parliament, saying both Houses had become largely paperless, enabling MPs to submit questions, notices and access legislative documents electronically. He highlighted the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) initiative as a major step towards integrating legislative bodies across the country under a unified digital platform.

NDA Celebrates PM's Milestone

His remarks came a day after NDA leaders gathered in New Delhi to celebrate Prime Minister Modi completing 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Several NDA leaders, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, congratulated Modi on the milestone, describing his tenure as a period of transformative governance and development. (ANI)