Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini congratulate PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected PM. They praised his 12-year tenure, calling it a 'golden chapter' and the 'Modi era'.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure, asserting that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians.

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In a post on X, the Union Minister stated that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India.

Highlighting the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership, Chouhan described it as the "Modi era," as a period defined by a balance of development and heritage, welfare and glory, and strength and honour.

Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's 'Resolve for Service'

"Today's day is historic and unprecedented. Today, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has become India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians. I have had the privilege of working with the esteemed Prime Minister ji as Chief Minister and later as a Union Minister. I have closely observed him tirelessly toiling, thinking about India's future every moment, and constantly reflecting on bringing transformation to the lives of the poor. For him, the position is not a means of prestige, but a resolve for service. This journey of 4,399 days is a golden chapter in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India. This is the Modi era, where there is both development and heritage; where there is both welfare and glory; where there is both strength and honor. In this sacred period, we have seen how smiles have come to the faces of crores through poor welfare. Women's power has been given new skies, and our food providers have been granted rights to their sweat," said Chouhan.

He further said that India's sustained growth serves as a powerful testament to the Prime Minister's decisive leadership and his unwavering "nation-first" approach.

"Today, India advancing towards the resolve of a developed India is a powerful testament to the esteemed Prime Minister ji's visionary leadership, decisive policies, and the spirit of nation first. Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Prime Minister ji on this historic achievement," added Chouhan.

Haryana CM Highlights 'Reawakened National Consciousness'

Alongside Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated PM Modi for completing 12 years in office, declaring that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has entered a new era marked by a reawakened national consciousness.

Saini further emphasised that the country has successfully established its distinct identity on the global stage as a strong, capable, and self-reliant nation.

"On this auspicious occasion of the historic journey of 12 golden years of service, good governance, and resolve, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes from the people of Haryana's families. Under your leadership, India has entered a new era, where national consciousness has been reawakened, and the country has established its distinct identity on the global stage as a strong, capable, and self-reliant nation. In India's democratic history, you have attained a distinguished position as the longest-serving Prime Minister alongside #12YearsOfSeva," said CM Saini.

CM Saini further asserted that in these 12 years, the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore fellow countrymen have gained both a new direction and renewed energy in the country.

"In these 12 years, the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore fellow countrymen have gained new direction and new energy. This is the period in which the people have continuously expressed their unwavering faith in your leadership for three consecutive terms. This public trust is proof that the sentiment of 'Nation First' has always remained paramount at the center of each of your decisions and policies. May God grant you excellent health, long life, and continuous energy, so that the resolve for a developed India under your leadership is realized at an even faster pace," added CM Saini.

A Historic Milestone

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.