Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fresh broadside against Congress, terming its "black cloth" protest against price rise as 'black magic' that will not be able to win them the confidence of people again.

After dedicating to the nation the Rs 900 crore-second generation ethanol plant at Panipat, Modi also said that freebies are a spoke in India's effort to become self-reliant and also a burden on taxpayers.

Without naming Congress, he said some people, out of frustration, resorted to black magic on August 5. "On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes, they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi said.

On August 5, as part of a national protest, Congress protested against price increases by donning black clothing outside and in Parliament. "Some people think wearing black clothes can ward off their pessimism and negativity, but they don't know that they can resort to any such tactics but can't win back people's confidence," the PM said.

In an apparent reference to the Congress, Modi also said that "black magic cannot end your bad days".

The prime minister also criticised some opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies claiming that doing so would be detrimental to the country since it would prevent investment in cutting-edge technologies. He asserted that anyone might make promises of free gasoline and diesel if there is selfishness in politics.

"Such steps will amount to depriving our children of their due and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. Such selfish policies will put more burden on honest taxpayers of the country," Modi said.

Those who promise freebies will never be able to find resources for investment in new technologies, he said. "This is not a right policy but misleading one; this is not in the national interest, but it is against the nation; this is not nation building but an effort to push back the country".

Meanwhile, the Congress hit back at PM Narendra Modi over his "kaalu jaadu" remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems, but "jumlajeevi" keeps saying just anything.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes. "They could not do anything to bring black money. Now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)