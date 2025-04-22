Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, starting Tuesday, April 22, 2025, is more than just a routine diplomatic visit. It’s a bold step to strengthen India’s ties with a key Gulf nation, boost energy partnerships, and breathe new life into the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). This visit, Modi’s third to Saudi Arabia as PM, highlights India’s growing influence in the Middle East and its push to become a global powerhouse. With a meeting planned with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the agenda is packed—covering energy, trade, security, and regional issues. As India and Saudi Arabia deepen their bond, this visit could reshape India’s role on the world stage. (Credit: Al-Monitor for key insights)

India and Saudi Arabia share a strong relationship, built on trust and mutual goals. The Indian External Affairs Ministry, in a statement on April 19, called the visit a chance to “deepen and strengthen” ties. With 2.5 million Indians living in Saudi Arabia—the largest expatriate group there—the connection is personal as well as strategic. Modi’s earlier visits in 2016 and 2019 laid the groundwork, but this trip comes at a crucial time. India is no longer a “forgotten actor” in the Gulf, as Kristian Ulrichsen from Rice University’s Baker Institute told Al-Monitor. Under Modi, ties with Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have soared to new heights.

Energy at the Core: Strengthening Oil and Renewable Ties

Energy is at the heart of this partnership. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, relies heavily on the Middle East for its crude oil. Saudi Arabia, once India’s top oil supplier, now ranks third, providing about 15.8% of India’s crude imports. With global oil prices hovering around $66 per barrel—too low for Saudi Arabia’s budget needs—the kingdom is eager to sell more oil to India and invest in renewable energy and refining projects. India, meanwhile, wants a steady oil supply as it shifts from coal and aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Partnerships with Saudi Aramco, the state oil giant, in refining and chemical projects are also on the table. In 2023-24, trade between the two nations hit $42.98 billion, with oil making up most of India’s imports from Saudi Arabia.

Beyond Oil: Deepening Security and Defence Cooperation

But the relationship goes far beyond oil. It started transforming with the 2006 Delhi Declaration, signed during King Abdullah’s visit to India, which focused on energy, investment, and fighting terrorism. The 2010 Riyadh Declaration took it further, making the ties a “strategic partnership” with cooperation in defence and security. The two countries have since worked together on intelligence sharing, even deporting a terror suspect to India in 2012. Joint naval exercises, like Al-Mohed al-Hindi in 2021 and 2023, show how defence ties have grown. In 2019, Modi and Saudi Arabia set up the Strategic Partnership Council to keep the dialogue going across key areas. As Ulrichsen noted, both nations see themselves as rising powers in the G20, working together to shape the global order.

IMEC Takes Center Stage: India’s Big Bet on Global Trade

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is the big-ticket item of this visit. Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit, IMEC is India’s answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It aims to connect Indian ports to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, creating a massive trade and logistics network. Mohammed Soliman from the Middle East Institute told Al-Monitor that IMEC is a strategic move to counter China’s growing influence, especially as the US-China trade war heats up under US President Donald Trump. Trump, who called IMEC “one of the greatest trade routes in history” after meeting Modi in February 2025, could give the project a fresh push.

However, IMEC has faced hurdles. The Israel-Hamas conflict and Middle East tensions have slowed progress since late 2023, pausing financing and implementation. While India and the UAE remain enthusiastic, other partners have been distracted by regional issues. Still, Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed are expected to speed things up through agreements on energy, security, logistics, and diaspora engagement, as Soliman pointed out. If successful, IMEC could make India a central hub for global trade, boosting its economy and geopolitical clout.

A $100 Billion Investment Vision: Saudi Arabia’s India Push

Beyond IMEC, Saudi Arabia’s promise of $100 billion in investments in India—covering energy, mining, agriculture, and tech—shows the depth of this partnership. Though a planned $44 billion refinery project with Aramco, ADNOC, and Indian refiners has stalled due to land acquisition issues, the ambition remains. For India, this visit is a chance to secure more investments, strengthen energy security, and deepen defence ties. For Saudi Arabia, it’s an opportunity to diversify its economy and cement its role as a global player.

Modi’s visit is a reminder of India’s rising stature. From a nation once overlooked in the Gulf, India is now a key partner for Saudi Arabia and other regional powers. The 2.5 million Indians in Saudi Arabia are not just workers but ambassadors of this growing bond. As Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed discuss the future, they’re not just talking about oil or trade—they’re shaping a partnership that could redefine global trade and security. If IMEC takes off and energy ties deepen, India could emerge as a leader in the new world order. This visit isn’t just about two days in Riyadh; it’s about India’s bold leap onto the global stage.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him, at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)