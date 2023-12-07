Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Modi ji ka swagat hai…': PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP’s meeting after party wins in 3 states (WATCH)

    BJP is holding Parliamentary Party Meeting in the new Parliament today where PM Modi was facilitated with standing ovation for three big wins that the party registered in recent polls. Watch the video here.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted enthusiastically by BJP MPs during a Parliamentary Party meeting held ahead of the start of proceedings on the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament. BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the meeting, held after the party’s the victory in three states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

    MPs from the ruling party greeted PM Modi with cries of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" and applause. Nadda also greeted PM Modi with a garland and shawl.

    The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in these three states. The meeting was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex, ahead of the commencement of Day 4 of proceedings of the House.

    The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

    In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
