Nizampet (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a recent event raised questions on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called a ceasefire to the recent military operations against Pakistan without consulting political parties even though an all-party meeting was held before military strikes began. He also stated that had Rahul Gandhi been the Prime Minister, India would have taken PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) back.

"Why was no all-party meeting called to seek the opinions of all the parties before declaring a ceasefire?" asked Reddy on Thursday while participating in Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Nizampet, Hyderabad.

Addressing the event Reddy called PM Modi an "expired rupee". He said, “Modi is expired rupee, Modi is like a 1000 rupees' invalid note. Today, this country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back.”

Reddy Compares PM Modi to Indira Gandhi

Reddy drew comparisons with the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership and her decisive action against China and Pakistan, including the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Reddy said, “Indira Gandhi's grandson Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of this country. Only if he becomes PM, he'll defeat Pakistan on one side and China on the other side and uphold our self-respect.”

According to an official statement by Telangana CMO, CM Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge attended the all-party meeting and extended their full support to the Centre and made it clear that India should fight against Pakistan to merge the PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) with India.

As per an official statement the Chief Minister said that he had already declared his full support for splitting Pakistan into two countries. He objected to calling off the 'war' by the Modi government at the behest of US President Donald Trump's orders.

"Pakistan has downed Rafale fighter jets, which were brought by PM Modi, when asked how many downed? There's no discussion. PM Modi, who purchased war fighter jets from another country, should answer how many Rafale jets have been downed by Pakistan. You have favoured thousands of crores worth of contracts to people who are close to you and purchased Rafale jets, but why did they get destroyed? You should answer this," said Reddy.

Reddy Continues To Back Rahul Gandhi For PM

Reddy reiterated that the Congress and the Gandhi family have a history of sacrificing their lives for the country. Calling PM Modi a spent force, the CM appealed to the party leaders and workers to strive hard and not relax until Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister.

Further, the Telangana Chief Minister lashed out at the recent Tiranga Rally of the BJP stating that , the Congress is organising Jai Hind Yatra to restore self-confidence among Indian soldiers who were demoralised by the BJP's moves.