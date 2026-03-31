PM Modi, in Gujarat, credited India's foreign policy and citizen unity for managing the energy crisis amid West Asia tensions. He accused Congress of 'divisive activities' and spreading fear for political gain during a time of global difficulty.

PM Modi Credits Foreign Policy, Slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's effective foreign policy and "unwavering unity" of citizens have kept the "situation under control" despite the global difficulties regarding energy requirements. PM Modi also accused Congress of engaging in "divisive activities" by spreading "fear and inciting" the public in a time when the nation requires unity and solidarity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public gathering at Vav-Tharad in Gujarat after inaugurating multiple development projects, PM Modi said, "The situation unfolding in West Asia is having repercussions across the entire world. Difficulties regarding energy requirements--specifically diesel, petrol, and gas--have escalated globally. Yet, even amidst such a crisis, India has successfully kept the situation under control. The strength behind this success lies in the nation's effective foreign policy and the unwavering unity of its citizens."

PM Modi alleged that Congress wishes for the West Asia Conflict to escalate so they can "gain political advantage". "Today, when the nation requires unity and solidarity, Congress leaders are engaged in divisive activities. Congress is busy spreading fear and rumours. Congress is actively inciting the public. Like political vultures, Congress is waiting, hoping that troubles will escalate so that it can exploit the situation to gain political advantage," the Prime Minister alleged.

After his address, PM Modi held a roadshow in Vav-Tharad, where hundreds of people gathered to express their support.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of 'Financial Earthquake'

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Kozhikode, warned that a "financial earthquake is coming" as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate. "You know better than me what is happening in the Middle East. You know the drama that is unfolding there. A tragedy is taking place. And nobody knows where it will end, where it will go. And the people of Kerala, the people of India, are going to be directly affected. Fuel prices are going to rise. Inflation is going to go up. An earthquake, a financial earthquake, is coming," he said.

The Congress leader questioned the NDA-led Central government and the LDF-led Kerala government's efforts to navigate through the looming "financial earthquake". "What is the LDF government doing to protect you? Modi cannot do anything. He is run by Donald Trump. But what is the Kerala government doing to protect you? What is the Kerala government doing to make your life easier?" he said.

Escalating Conflict in West Asia

The situation escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

As of now, reports suggest that the US is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post. The US has deployed additional US Troops in the West Asia region as part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it, according to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. (ANI)