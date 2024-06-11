Modi 3.0: What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portfolios? All you need to know

The composition of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) remains unchanged, highlighting the government's focus on stability. Alongside these veteran ministers, several new faces have been inducted into the Cabinet, including JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government stressed continuity by retaining key ministers from the previous administration while also accommodating coalition partners with greater representation in the council of ministers. On Monday, top ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman were allocated crucial Cabinet portfolios, maintaining their roles in Defence, Home, External Affairs, and Finance, respectively.

The composition of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) remains unchanged, highlighting the government's focus on stability. Alongside these veteran ministers, several new faces have been inducted into the Cabinet, including JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Nadda will oversee the Health Ministry, Chouhan has been appointed Minister for Agriculture, and Khattar will handle Housing and Urban Affairs, along with Power.

Several existing ministers have been reassigned to new portfolios. Mansukh Mandaviya will now manage the Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Pralhad Joshi has been appointed Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge of the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been given the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while Kiren Rijiju is the new Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.

PM Modi himself will continue to oversee the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space, along with any portfolios not specifically allocated to other ministers.

Nitin Gadkari retains his role as Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while Sarbananda Sonowal continues to lead Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. Bhupendra Yadav remains in charge of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, and Virendra Kumar continues as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Ashwini Vaishnaw remains Minister of Railways and Electronics and Information Technology, with the added portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.

Despite these allocations, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah criticized the distribution of key portfolios, claiming that NDA partners did not receive significant roles.

"For all the talk about the NDA partners pressing for their fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they obviously don't have much sway in the corridors of power," Abdullah said in a post on X, arguing that allies were left with less impactful portfolios and suggesting that the position of Lok Sabha Speaker will also remain with the BJP.

