Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12

Starting June 13, Karnataka motorists without High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will face fines of ₹500 for the first offence and ₹1,000 for subsequent offences. Despite repeated extensions, only 3.5 million of the 15.4 million vehicles have complied. The final deadline for vehicles registered before April 2019 is June 12, with no further extensions.

The Karnataka Transport Department is taking firm action against motorists who still need to comply with the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) mandate for vehicles purchased before 2019. Despite repeated extensions and deadlines, the department has found that many motorists remain indifferent to the new regulations. As a result, June 12 has been set as the final deadline for compliance.

Initially, the transport department assured that no penalties would be imposed on vehicles without HSRP number plates until June 12. However, with the deadline now imminent, the authorities have confirmed that it will not be extended again. Starting June 13, enforcement actions will begin, and motorists without HSRP number plates will face fines.



The rule applies to all vehicles registered before April 2019, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light, medium, and heavy vehicles. So far, only 3.5 million vehicles in the state have been fitted with HSRP number plates, while a staggering 15.4 million vehicles are yet to comply.



The transport department has already extended the deadline three times to encourage compliance. Initially set for November 17, the deadline was extended to February 17 due to a lack of interest from motorists. It was then further extended to May 31. With just one day left, the department is now preparing to enforce the regulations strictly and impose fines on non-compliant vehicles.

Starting June 13, motorists without HSRP number plates will face a fine of ₹500 for the first offence and ₹1,000 for subsequent offences. The department has reiterated its commitment to making HSRP number plates mandatory for all vehicles in the state and has urged motorists to comply promptly to avoid penalties.

