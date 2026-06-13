Mumbai Customs arrested model Harsha Sunny at the city airport for smuggling ganja worth Rs 11.82 crore. Arriving from Thailand, she was found with 11.824 kgs of Hydroponic weed. She has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

Mumbai Customs officials arrested a model at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport for allegedly smuggling ganja worth approximately Rs 11.82 crore, officials said.

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Details of the Seizure

The accused model, identified as Harsha Sunny, had arrived in Mumbai from Thailand. During the investigation, the contraband was recovered from her possession.

Upon a thorough examination of her baggage, officials recovered 11.824 kgs of Ganja (Hydroponic weed). The seized contraband has an illicit market value of Rs 11,82,40,000. Field testing confirmed the presence of the drug, following which it was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officials said.

Accused's Claim During Interrogation

During interrogation, the accused claimed that a fellow passenger met her during the journey and handed over the bag containing the drugs to her for a short while before disappearing.

However, Customs officials stated that the accused is concocting a story to save herself from legal action. The passenger has been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)