Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MoD orders 25 Dornier aircraft from HAL for Indian Navy

    The upgrade will incorporate state-of-the-art avionics systems and primary role sensors, enabling the Dorniers to conduct maritime and coastal surveillance, electronic intelligence, and develop maritime domain awareness.

    MoD orders 25 Dornier aircraft from HAL for Indian Navy
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Aiming to enhance the operational capability of the Indian Navy, the defence ministry on Friday inked a deal with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier aircraft along with associated equipment at a cost of Rs 2,890 crore.

    Indian Army raises first Apache combat helicopter squadron at Jodhpur

    The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the-art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors. The upgraded Dornier aircraft would conduct Maritime Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Electronic Intelligence and the development of Maritime Domain Awareness. 

    In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link.

    The ministry said that the mid-life upgrade of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate employment of 1.8 Lakh man-days during its execution span of 6.5 years. 

    "The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipment from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards 'Atmanirbharta' in Defence, in consonance with Make-in-India initiative of Government of India,” the ministry said.

    Acting as a force multiplier during search and rescue operations, the Dornier aircraft are equipped with advanced sensors and equipment including a glass cockpit, modern surveillance radar,  electronic sensors and networking features.

    Also Read: Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army, Coast Guard

    Also Read: Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army raises first Apache combat helicopter squadron at Jodhpur

    Indian Army raises first Apache squadron at Jodhpur

    Digging through time: Excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples AJR

    Digging for 'India's oldest temple': Excavation in MP's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears in court after skipping ED summons in liquor policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court amidst ED investigations

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-645 March 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-645 March 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Insta-scam alert: Cyber crooks resort to 'digital begging' to buy luxury bikes! vkp

    Insta-scam alert: Cyber crooks resort to 'digital begging' to buy luxury bikes!

    Recent Stories

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    US investigating billionaire Gautam Adani and his group over bribery charges: Report snt

    US investigating billionaire Gautam Adani and his group over bribery charges: Report

    Indian Army raises first Apache combat helicopter squadron at Jodhpur

    Indian Army raises first Apache squadron at Jodhpur

    Digging through time: Excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples AJR

    Digging for 'India's oldest temple': Excavation in MP's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears in court after skipping ED summons in liquor policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court amidst ED investigations

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon