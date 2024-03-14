Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    The Indian Navy has signed a contract with NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) for the design and development of an indigenous High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) to enhance surveillance and communication capabilities. 

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Indian Navy has inked a contract for the design and development of an indigenous High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) with NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT), with an objective to further bolster its surveillance and communication capability. 

    In a post on X, the Indian Navy said: "Enhancing the Navy's prowess with extended surveillance period, this is a strong move towards ensuring Future Proof Navy in consonance with Government of India's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

    As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative or self-reliance in defence production, the Narendra Modi government has been pushing for indigenous solutions to the defence and security requirements and reducing the dependency on foreign items.

    On several occasions, the service chiefs have stated that future wars will be fought with indigenous weapons and equipment.

    A source in the defence and security establishment said that the HAPS will be deployed in the stratosphere (around 65,000ft), between 18-20 kilometres in the sky. It is much above the height where the commercial aircraft fly. 

    Commercial aircraft fly between 30,000 feet to 38,000 feet, between 9 to 12 kilometres. It must be noted that the satellites are generally positioned at around 200 km above the earth's surface.

    "From a surveillance and communication point of view, HAPS will be very significant for the force. It will also fill the gap between satellite and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicles," the source added.

    The system is cost-effective and also has an ability to hover over fixed points and provide data continuously over an area on the earth.

    Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) has been creating an ecosystem to foster innovation and encourage technological development in defence and aerospace.

