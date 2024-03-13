Defence Ministry orders 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army, Coast Guard

The deal includes Operational Role Equipment and signifies a step towards indigenization in defence manufacturing. Additionally, a contract was signed with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M

The defence ministry on Wednesday inked a contract worth Rs 8073.17 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III for the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard. As part of the deal, the army would get 25 Dhruv Mk III helicopters while the Indian Coast Guard would get nine. Along with the choppers, the two forces will also get Operational Role Equipment.

According to the ministry, the contract marked a significant move towards indigenisation in defence manufacturing. The development comes weeks after the prime minister, Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave clearance to the proposal.

The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility), the Indian Army version, is designed for Search and Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, and Recce/Casualty Evacuation among others.

The choppers have been proving their performance in high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh. The ALH Mk III MR (Maritime Role), the Indian Coast Guard version, is designed for maritime surveillance and interdiction, search and rescue, rappelling operations and also for cargo and personnel transportation, pollution response using external cargo-carrying capability and medical casualty evacuation.

It has proved its mettle even in adverse atmospheric conditions over sea and land. The ministry further stated that the project will generate employment of an estimated 190 Lakh Man-Hours during its duration.

"It will also entail the supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors will be involved in the indigenisation process which is likely to have a positive impact on employment generation in this sector, thus furthering the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

The ministry also signed a contract with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

This upgrade includes Night Enablement, Gunner Main Sight, Commander Panoramic Sight and Fire Control System (FCS) with Automatic Target Tracker.