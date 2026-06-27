The Defence Ministry has refuted reports claiming the sacrifice of six Operation Sindoor bravehearts was acknowledged only recently, clarifying that the nation honoured them with gallantry awards and tributes at the earliest opportunity.

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday clarified that the nation had honoured the six personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor at the earliest opportunity, rejecting claims that their sacrifice had been acknowledged publicly only recently for the "first time".

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According to the release, it stated, "Certain reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms have incorrectly suggested that the supreme sacrifice of six bravehearts during Operation Sindoor has been acknowledged or brought to public notice for the first time only recently. It is clarified that the nation paid homage to these fallen heroes at the earliest opportunity, well before the reports in question."

Official Recognition and Tributes

During the official press conference held on May 11, 2025, the then Director General of Military Operations paid solemn tribute to these brave soldiers and specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor. These bravehearts were conferred with gallantry awards, and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025. This constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Defence Forces, stated in the release. Simultaneously, the Indian Army's official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts without delay.

The release further stated that the nation's recognition of these heroes has continued thereafter. During the Army Day Parade held at Jaipur on January 15, 2026, the Chief of the Army Staff presented the Sena Medal (Gallantry) to the families of three of these gallant soldiers, while the Chief of the Air Staff did the same on October 08, 2025 in a solemn ceremony, reaffirming the Defence Forces' enduring commitment to honouring those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

National War Memorial Engraving Protocol

With regard to the engraving of the names of the fallen soldiers on the National War Memorial, it is emphasised that this sacred process is governed by an established and well-defined protocol. The Defence Forces follow these laid-down procedures with due diligence, care and reverence, commensurate with the solemnity of the honour being conferred. Any suggestion that due process was not followed is factually incorrect.

MoD Condemns Misinformation

It is regrettable that an avoidable and unfounded controversy has arisen around this issue. Such narratives not only misrepresent facts but also risk causing unnecessary anguish to bereaved families and detracting from the dignity owed to those who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. All stakeholders are urged to exercise responsibility and restraint while reporting on matters relating to fallen soldiers and to refrain from disseminating unverified information, the release clarified.

'Their Memory Will Always Be Honoured'

The Indian Defence Forces said they remain steadfast in their commitment to honouring every soldier who has made the supreme sacrifice in the defence of the nation. They stated that the six personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor are national heroes whose courage, devotion to duty and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians, adding that their memory will always be honoured with the dignity, gratitude and reverence it deserves. (ANI)