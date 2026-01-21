MNS corporators have extended support to the Mahayuti alliance in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde confirmed the alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and MNS will form the government and is confident of a Mahayuti mayor in Mumbai.

MNS backs Mahayuti in Kalyan-Dombivli

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday announced that corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have extended their support to the Mahayuti alliance in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, paving the way for the alliance to form the civic body and elect its mayor.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party with 53 seats, adding that the BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS and other allies will jointly form the municipal government in Kalyan-Dombivli. He also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will secure the mayor's post in Mumbai as well.

"Shiv Sena has brought its 53 corporators here. MNS has also brought its corporators here and extended their support to Mahayuti. We will form govt with BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS and other parties here in Kalyan-Dombivli. Mumbai will also get a mayor of the Mahayuti," Shrikant Shinde told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said he is unaware of developments in other parties, asserting that he can speak only about decisions taken within his party.

"I can only talk about my party. I can't say what other parties will do. My party is Shiv Sena, and all the decisions Uddhav Thackeray will take," Anil Parab told reporters.

Statewide Municipal Election Results

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were held on January 15, with results announced on January 16. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the majority of the municipalities.

Of the 2,869 seats across municipal bodies, the BJP-led Mahayuti emerged as the clear winner in multiple places, securing 1,824 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS together managed to win only 168 seats across the state in the recently concluded local body polls.

The Congress, which fought the polls alongside the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), secured 324 seats. The NCP, which was in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, won 167 and 36 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered a notable presence in the state, improving on its performance in previous municipal elections.