TN CM MK Stalin urged DMK workers to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming assembly elections by securing at least 50 votes each. Speaking in Tirupathur, he set a target of winning 200 constituencies, citing the party's winning streak.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday reflected on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) victorious history and expressed hopes for the party's win in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering at the party's booth agents' conference in Tirupathur, the Chief Minister urged DMK workers to work diligently for the upcoming elections. He asked them to inform the people of the government's schemes and policies and "ensure at least 50 votes each" to secure victory in 200 constituencies. "Since 2019, the DMK has been securing victory after victory. I urge party workers to work with determination to ensure success in the upcoming elections as well. If each functionary ensures at least 50 votes, the party can secure victory in 200 constituencies. Go door-to-door to convey the government's achievements, and discuss them even at tea shops," the CM said.

Commitment to Welfare Schemes

The CM further reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing to deliver significant welfare schemes for the people. "Rs 5,000 has been provided as a women's rights assistance scheme to 1.35 crore women beneficiaries, and the DMK government will continue to deliver necessary welfare measures to the people...," he added.

Verifying Scheme Impact Firsthand

Earlier today, CM MK Stalin expressed satisfaction over the positive impact of the state government's policies and asserted confidence in a victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. This came as the Chief Minister, while travelling by road to the Circuit House in the Samanagar area of Tirupattur town, made an unscheduled stop at the residence of a local, Megala, the wife of Muniyappan. He enquired whether the Tamil Nadu government's women's financial assistance of Rs 5,000 had been credited to her bank account. She happily confirmed that the amount had been received.

Expressing pride in the state government's efforts, Stalin shared a video of the interaction on his official X handle. "Our government's schemes that have reached every home! This is the pride of the #DravidianModel! #Let'sWinTogether!" he captioned the post.

'My Booth, Winning Booth' Conference

With the State Assembly elections approaching, the DMK is organising a booth-level training conference titled "My Booth, Winning Booth" in Mandalavadi near Jolarpettai under the party's North Zone unit. The programme is designed for booth committee members, including representatives from BLA2, BDA and BLC.

Inspection of New Sports Complex

Subsequently, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the district sports complex at Rajiv Gandhi Maidan, which is being built at a cost of Rs 15 crore. He discussed the progress of the works with the Public Works Department Assistant Engineer, Satish, and instructed officials to expedite completion. The District Collector accompanied him during the inspection. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)