DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan exudes confidence in winning the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He states MK Stalin will be re-elected as CM due to the party's successful schemes for education, healthcare, and housing reaching every household.

DMK Confident of Victory, Says Stalin Will Be Re-elected

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan exuded confidence in the victory of DMK ahead of the vote counting in Tamil Nadu, saying that "MK Stalin will be re-elected" as the Chief Minister. "Tomorrow is the day Stalin will be re-elected to rule the state. He will become Chief Minister, and the DMK will win a majority of seats and form the government for the next five years. We have done good work. Our schemes have reached every household in the state. Our leader focused on the needy and provided them with many good schemes that will help them with education, healthcare, housing, and everything in their lives. So we will win, and we will continue our work...People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP," he said.

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Furthermore, slamming Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he said, "They may claim anything. They have some reels prepared, and they are posting those reels on social media, and they think that people will believe that. So those reels will be exposed."

Stalin Expresses Confidence Ahead of Results

Earlier on Friday, Stalin expressed strong confidence in a favourable electoral outcome on May 4, attributing it to party workers' efforts, while addressing a May Day event in Chennai.

Speaking at the celebrations at the May Day Park in Chinthadripet, Chennai, the Chief Minister said, "On the 4th, the results of the election will be out, and I believe you will receive good news. In this situation, I want to say that we are running the government with the policy of 'Everything for Everyone.' This May Day Memorial Park and the monument were created by Thalaivar Kalaignar. He visited this place several times to personally oversee its construction. This shows how much he valued workers and their rights. Following his footsteps, we will all work together with the same spirit."

Election Background

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The counting is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)