TN CM MK Stalin demanded a constitutional amendment for state autonomy in the Assembly. He stated that states are forced to fight the Centre for rightful funds and that federalism, the foundation of India, requires fully empowered state governments.

Stalin Calls for Constitutional Amendment for State Autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday demanded that the constitution should be amended to transform State Governments into autonomous bodies, accusing the center of holding all the power within itself. He said that Tamil Nadu has been forced into a position where it has to fight against the Union Government to receive its rightful funds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We are in a situation where we have to fight with the Union Government for every fund. How long must we remain in the position where they give, and we receive? The first part of the report of the High-Level Committee constituted to study Centre-State relations has been tabled in the Assembly. The Constitution must be amended to transform State Governments into fully empowered governments. All States must have autonomy. We are still in a situation where we have to struggle to secure rights over land and financial powers..." he stated.

'Federalism is the Foundation'

CM Stalin emphasised that federalism is the foundation for a diverse country like India and reiterated the demand to transform the State Government. He further criticised the Union Government, saying that they have withheld all the power with no respect for the State Governments. "The Union Government, which holds all powers within itself, does not respect the State Governments. How many more days must we continue in a position where they give and we merely receive? For a diverse country like India, federalism is the foundation. All States must have autonomy. We are not people who bow down repeatedly. We need State autonomy and federalism at the Centre; only then can we restore good governance..., he stated.

A Demand Beyond Political Differences

The Chief Minister noted that this is not the demand of a single political party, but beyond political differences, everyone needs to accept the demand for State autonomy. "The Union Government, which has concentrated all powers in its hands, does not respect the State Governments..." he added.