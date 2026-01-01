Mizoram is experiencing a tourism boom, with a 145.54% growth in arrivals driven by the new Bairabi-Sairang railway. The state is leveraging events, infrastructure projects, and community participation to become a premium experiential destination.

Mizoram continues to strengthen its tourism-led growth model, driven by improved connectivity, sustained infrastructure investments and destination-centric events. With tourism emerging as a key economic pillar, the state is leveraging its natural assets, cultural capital and community participation to build a resilient visitor economy.

The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in September 2025 has significantly enhanced accessibility, enabling higher tourist movement into the state. Mizoram recorded an impressive 145.54 per cent growth in tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024, reflecting strong market momentum. The state is experiencing a higher rate in the current year, with an already higher number in sight, even before the final calculations. With rail connectivity now operational, this upward trend is expected to accelerate further.

A Vision for Experiential Tourism

"This is not just about increasing tourist numbers - it is about reshaping Mizoram's economic future through tourism," said Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mizoram Minister for Sports and Tourism. "Our vision is to build Mizoram as a premium experiential destination where nature, culture and community come together. Tourism will be a growth engine for rural livelihoods, youth employment and global visibility. Connectivity has opened the door; now we are walking through it with purpose," the Minister said.

Strategic Calendar to Drive Year-Round Tourism

He further said that, to drive longer, immersive stays, Mizoram Tourism has rolled out the Mizoram Tourism Events & Festival Calendar 2026, launched on December 15, 2025. The calendar curates major festivals, cultural showcases and sporting events across all seasons, enabling travellers to plan visits in advance and experience the state beyond short stopovers. From Chapchar Kut and the Anthurium Festival to the Mizoram Travel Fest and winter celebrations, the calendar is designed to ensure year-round tourism, boosting local businesses and community participation.

"Events are our strategic tourism magnets," said R. Lalrodingi, Director, Tourism Department, Mizoram. "The Tourism Calendar 2026 is a market-driven tool. We studied travel trends and curated experiences that encourage visitors to stay longer, explore deeper, and spend locally. Our goal is to move from seasonal tourism to a year-round tourism economy," she said.

Investing in Infrastructure and Community Empowerment

Backed by strong public investment, Mizoram is currently executing projects worth Rs 395.04 crore under central and externally aided schemes. These include eco-resorts, ropeways, heritage centres, pilgrimage circuits, convention infrastructure and farm tourism roads under flagship programmes such as Swadesh.

Parallelly, the state's Bana Kaih (Handholding) Scheme is empowering tourism entrepreneurs across homestays, transport services, catering, travel operations and souvenir businesses. Under a special package, 100 rural homestays will be developed over the next two years, placing communities at the heart of Mizoram's tourism growth.

"Infrastructure is only meaningful when it creates livelihoods. Every ropeway, eco-resort and homestay is designed to generate local employment and retain tourism revenue within villages," the Director said.

Aizawl Half Marathon to Boost Sports Tourism

A key pillar of Mizoram's destination strategy is the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2026, which is scheduled for February 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. After a successful debut in 2025 with 1,500 runners, the second edition is expected to attract around 5,000 national and international participants, further strengthening Aizawl's presence on India's sports tourism map.

"AIHM is designed as a destination event, not just a race," said Captain Rahul Bali, MD, Innovations India and Curator, AIHM. "Our team is executing a national outreach strategy, route optimisation, athlete engagement programmes and digital campaigns to make AIHM a benchmark sporting event in Northeast India. Every runner becomes a brand ambassador for Mizoram," he further said.

With a prize pool exceeding Rs 15 lakh, AFI accreditation and improved rail connectivity boosting participation, AIHM is expected to significantly benefit local hotels, transport operators, eateries and artisans.

Through integrated planning across infrastructure, entrepreneurship, events and sports, Mizoram continues to strengthen its positioning as a high-value tourism destination rooted in authenticity, sustainability and community ownership. (ANI)