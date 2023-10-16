Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mizoram Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says 'he is more interested in Israel than Manipur'

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is more interested in the Israel-Hamas war than the ongoing violence in Manipur. He said, "People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the PM doesn't find it important to travel there..."
     

    Mizoram Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi says he is more interested in Israel than Manipur gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said the PM is more interested in the Israel-Hamas war than the ongoing violence in Manipur. Speaking in poll-bound Mizoram, Gandhi said, "It's amazing to me that the Prime Minister and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur."

    Rahul Gandhi also mentioned his visit to Manipur in June and said he could not believe what he saw. "The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, it is now two states," the Congress leader remarked, alluding to the ongoing dispute between the Meitei and Kuki groups.

    "People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed, but the Prime Minister doesn't find it important to travel there," Rahul Gandhi added.

    He claimed that since the violence between the two communities started in May, it is "something to be ashamed of" that Prime Minister Modi has not yet visited Manipur.

    The Congress leader went on to say that Manipur's violence is only "a symptom of the problem". He added that "oppression being carried out" on the Indian populace is undermining the concept of India.

    "What's happened in Manipur is also an attack on the idea of India," Gandhi stated. In contrast, he said the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which he led was about "protecting every single religion, culture, language and tradition of this country".

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH) snt

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH)

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Supreme Court rejects woman request to terminate 26 week pregnancy gcw

    Supreme Court rejects woman's request to terminate 26-week pregnancy

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms AJR

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal rkn

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal

    Recent Stories

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show rkn

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH) snt

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO -The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO - The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game avv

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon