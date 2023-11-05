Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives

The 40-member Mizoram assembly is slated for elections on November 7. The current tenure of the Mizoram assembly, headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is scheduled to conclude on December 17, with the vote counting slated for December 3 and results announced on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a heartfelt video message, directing at the people of Mizoram and extended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unwavering commitment to usher in a remarkable era for the northeastern state. PM Modi underlined that the citizens of Mizoram are akin to family members, emphasizing the deep-rooted bond.

The Prime Minister highlighted the relentless efforts of the BJP-led central government in fortifying Mizoram's infrastructure. This commitment encompasses a comprehensive overhaul of the state's railway networks, healthcare facilities, sports development, and various other vital sectors. He also acknowledged the immense potential of Mizoram to emerge as a global tourist haven, lauding its rich natural beauty and vibrant culture.

PM Modi also remembered his earlier promise to drive transformation through improved transportation in Mizoram, emphasizing the remarkable strides that have been made in various domains under the guidance of the BJP-led administration.

These affirmations come at a significant juncture as Mizoram readies itself for the impending state elections. The BJP's dedication to the state's advancement and well-being is on full display.

The electoral journey will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, paving the way for candidates to submit their nominations until October 20. The nomination papers will undergo scrutiny on October 21, and the final date for candidate withdrawal is set for October 23. Prime Minister Modi's message encapsulates the BJP's vision for a transformed and thriving Mizoram.