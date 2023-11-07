Mizoram Election 2023: Centenarian gives couple goals as he cast his vote along with 86-year-old wife

Mizoram Election 2023: The centenarian, Pu Rualhnudala came to vote along with his 86-year-old wife, Pi Thanghleithluaii, setting couple goals in this season of assembly elections.

A 101-year-old voter set an example by casting his vote in the 24-Champhai South Assembly Constituency in Mizoram. The centenarian, Pu Rualhnudala came to vote along with his 86-year-old wife, Pi Thanghleithluaii, setting couple goals in this season of assembly elections.

In another heartwarming instance, a 96-year-old voter with vision impairments decided to vote in person at 1417 Saron Veng-II in Aizawl rather than by mail.

Due to an electronic voting system breakdown earlier in the day, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his ballot in the Mizoram assembly elections.

Also Read | Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga casts vote in second attempt; check details

Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed confidence on Tuesday that the governing MNF will win a landslide and that his party's support for the NDA at the central level is "issue-based" and that there won't be a hung parliament in Mizoram.

He said that the MNF's attempts to integrate Zo tribes will assist the party electorally and that refugees from Manipur, Bangladesh, and Myanmar felt secure in Mizoram, which is under his party's control. In the midst of strict security measures, voting for the 40-member Mizoram legislature is already begun and will run till 4 pm.

Key candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls include MNF leader and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, Congress chief Lalsawta who will contest from Aizawl West-III, ZPM founder Lalduhoma, BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka and Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel optimistic about high voter turnout in Naxal-hit regions

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 pm A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with persons with disability (PwD), while the postal ballots are for the polling personnel, other officials and people working in essential services.