Mizoram CM Lalduhoma attended NABARD's State Credit Seminar 2026-27, releasing the State Focus Paper. He praised NABARD's role in development, highlighting solar power and rubber mission initiatives, and called for better banking outreach.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the State Credit Seminar 2026-27 organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Mizoram Regional Office. It was held at the Assembly Conference Hall in Aizawl on Monday. The Chief Minister released the State Focus Paper 2026-27 and addressed the gathering. He mentioned that the Government has been implementing numerous developmental initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the State's development, according to the official statement. He noted that Mizoram has benefited significantly from NABARD-supported interventions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Highlights Key Development Projects

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, the Chief Minister said that the 10 MW Thenzawl Solar Power Plant, which was established with NABARD funding, is nearing inauguration, while another 5 MW solar power project will be taken up at Sumsuih in Mizoram. He also informed that the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission is being vigorously pursued, with 4,50,000 rubber saplings planted in the previous year, and plans to plant more than 11,00,000 saplings.

Mizoram's Improved SDG Performance

Referring to the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, the Chief Minister said that Mizoram's improved performance reflects the positive outcomes of the State's development efforts. In the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, Hnahthial district ranked first, Champhai second, and Kolasib ninth in the Northeast region.

Focus on Agriculture and Banking Outreach

The Chief Minister further observed that since around 80 percent of the State's population is still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, agricultural development remains central to Mizoram's overall growth. He urged banks to extend their outreach to people living in the hilly and remote areas. He noted that Mizoram currently has 278 bank branches, of which 180 are located in Aizawl, Lunglei and Kolasib districts, while the remaining eight districts together share only 95 branches. He appealed for a more equitable distribution of banking services across the State.

Other Dignitaries Address Seminar

The Chief Secretary, Pu Khilli Ram Meena, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the Government of Mizoram's initiatives and achievements across various sectors in collaboration with NABARD, as well as the challenges ahead. He also appreciated NABARD for organising the seminar efficiently.

Ramdinliani, Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, also addressed the seminar, following which an interactive discussion session was held among the participants.

Pankaja Borah, General Manager, NABARD, delivered the welcome address, while Lalrokunga Chhakchhuak, Deputy General Manager, NABARD, presented the State Focus Paper 2026-27.

State Focus Paper Projects Rs 4,349.71 Crore Credit Outlay

The State Focus Paper 2026-27 has projected a total credit outlay of Rs. 4,349.71 crores for priority sectors. Of this, Rs. 2,260.99 crore have been earmarked for Agriculture and Allied Activities, Rs. 1,500.35 crore for MSMEs, Rs. 6.55 crore for Export Credit, Rs. 18.51 crore for Education, Rs. 432.35 crore for the Housing Sector, Rs. 36.30 crore for Social Infrastructure, Rs. 24.67 crore for Renewable Energy, and Rs. 70 crore for other sectors.