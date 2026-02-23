ABVP has alleged its members were attacked by left-wing groups at JNU. Student Prateek Bhardwaj was reportedly beaten and had fire extinguisher powder thrown at him, leaving him critically injured. The group also claims a student was mob-lynched.

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that left-wing groups attacked their members, including Prateek Bhardwaj, who was beaten and had fire extinguisher powder thrown at him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, ABVP claimed, "Prateek Bhardwaj, a Biotechnology student from the School of Biotechnology, JNU, was allegedly ambushed inside the School of Social Sciences premises by Leftist goons. He was first blinded with fire extinguisher powder and then mercilessly beaten. It is further alleged that even a cylinder was opened and used during this fatal assault. He has been left critically injured and rushed to the hospital. His condition is serious."

A clash erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between left-wing groups and ABVP workers in the early hours of February 23, resulting in injuries to several students.

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for immediate arrests and strict action against those involved.

ABVP Leader Alleges 'Night of Terror' on Campus

The violence reportedly began after nearly a week of strikes led by left-wing organisations.

According to Vaibhav Meena, JNUSU Joint Secretary (ABVP), the situation turned into a "night of terror" when a large group of masked individuals moved through the campus.

ABVP leader alleged that students who were peacefully studying in the library and reading rooms were "chased away" and assaulted by a mob of 300 to 400 masked men.

In a particularly grave claim, Meena stated that a student named Vijay was targeted and "mob lynched" by a group of 100 to 150 people.

"The left wing's strike has been going on here for the last 7-8 days... The kind of terror they have spread throughout the night, they went to the schools and chased away the students from the study rooms by a mob of 300-400 masked men.... Vijay has been mob lynched by a mob of 100-150 people... Delhi Police did nothing... We condemn this...," Vaibhav Meena to ANI.

#LeftAttacksJNUAgain: ABVP Demands Action Online

Meanwhile, the ABVP has launched a fierce campaign on social media using the hashtag #LeftAttacksJNUAgain, accusing the Delhi Police of inaction while the campus was "turned into a battlefield."

"This is not student politics! This is calculated, cold-blooded violence. A university campus is being turned into a battlefield, where students are allegedly targeted and attacked for simply studying and exercising their right to be there. If these left goons can do this inside a central university in the national capital, what message does it send? @DelhiPolice this cannot wait. Act immediately. Arrest those involved. Restore fear of law before another student is carried out on a stretcher. Students' lives are not expendable! #LeftAttacksJNUAgain," ABVP posted on X.

"Brutal violence in JNU! Students have been severely injured after a shocking attack by Left-affiliated groups, their only "fault" was studying peacefully in the library. This is not politics. This is cowardly, targeted violence against students who came here to study, not to be assaulted. How long will ideological goons be allowed to terrorise campuses? We demand immediate arrests and strict action," posted ABVP on X.

The left-wing groups, however, have not yet responded to ABVP claims. (ANI)