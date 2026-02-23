The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran and Sarang teams performed a spectacular aerobatic show at Jal Mahal, Jaipur. The event, attended by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, showcased unique manoeuvres to inspire youth and promote national pride.

The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran and Sarang teams put on a thrilling aerobatic show at Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday. Air Marshal Tejinder Singh highlighted that Sarang is the world's only close-formation aerobatic helicopter team, while Suryakiran flies Hawk aircraft.

World-Class Teams with a National Mission

"Sarang is the only close-formation aerobatic team of helicopters in the entire world. The Suryakiran team flies the Hawk aircraft. We aim to perform in small to major regions of the country and connect to as many people as possible. We have a calendar of performances across India, and it has just started," he said.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma attended the aerobatic show performed by the Suryakiran and Sarang teams and lauded the efforts of the Air Force personnel. The show is part of the IAF's outreach programme aimed at engaging with citizens and showcasing the skills and capabilities of its aerobatic teams.

Awe-Inspiring Aerial Displays

The Suryakiran team performed manoeuvres like inverted runs, barrel rolls, and formations resembling a DNA structure and a heart, while the Sarang team showcased arrowhead, dolphin leap, and diamond patterns. The teams aimed to inspire youth to join the armed forces and promote national pride.

Minister Hails Show as Inspiration for Youth

Earlier, on February 21, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran and Sarang Aerobatic show at Jal Mahal as a moment of pride and inspiration for the youth of the state. "These are our youth, our young people. As you've seen, three warriors, residents of Jaipur, were flying these aeroplanes. They've studied here in school. The feats they've performed, the skill they've displayed in air combat, the way the Sarang helicopter is a symbol of self-reliant India, and the combat style they showcased before all of us, it will inspire many youth," Singh said.

He added that the participation of local pilots made the event even more special. "When they can fly aeroplanes like this, we can too. Along with this, our engineers have kept these machines in absolutely magnificent condition. Remember that in peacetime, when there's no war, the Air Force uses its machines to the fullest extent so that they're always ready for war," he said.

The Minister described the event as an opportunity for pride in Rajasthan, calling it the "land of sacrifices and heroes." "When the Army and Air Force come here and perform, they give salute and honour to those heroes and make us proud. Everything is possible. All it takes is willpower and hard work," he said. (ANI)