In a major bust, Assam Rifles seized illegal Areca Nuts worth ₹1.8 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram, and arrested three individuals. The force also celebrated the 77th Republic Day with local communities, fostering patriotism and unity.

In a significant and well-coordinated action against illegal activities in Mizoram, Assam Rifles successfully recovered 339 bags of illegal Areca Nuts from general area Tlangnuam, Aizawl, on Sunday. The total market value of the seized consignment is estimated to be ₹1 crore and 80 Lakhs. As per a release by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), the operation was carried out based on timely intelligence inputs regarding the storage of contraband. Consequently, Assam Rifles launched the operation that culminated in the seizure of a consignment, three vehicles and the arrest of three individuals, who were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Aizawl, for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Republic Day Celebrations in Mizoram

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, along with the local community, celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Srikona, Borobekra, Kadamtala, New Kaiphundai, Kaimai and Nungba. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers and local residents, making it a memorable occasion. The week-long celebrations included Run for Unity, painting, singing and essay writing competitions, along with mass singing and screening of documentaries on '150 Years of Vande Matram'. Sweets and refreshments were also distributed to make the event memorable, the release noted. The endeavour underscored the Assam Rifles' commitment to evoking patriotism and fostering unity and peace in the area. The celebrations concluded with renewed resolve and hope for a peaceful and prosperous future, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees.

National Celebrations at Kartavya Path

Meanwhile, the Assam tableau at Kartavya Path, themed Aatmanirbhar Bharat, celebrated Asharikandi village in Dhubri district, which is India's largest cluster of traditional Assamese terracotta artisans. For more than a century, generations of artisan families here have preserved the timeless art of clay craftsmanship, reflecting refined aesthetics and deep cultural meaning while sustaining livelihoods through indigenous skill.

India's Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, marking the nation's transition to a republic. Held annually on 26 January at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, the parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture and has been a tradition since the first celebration in 1950. This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride. (ANI)