'Missing' posters for Rahul Gandhi surfaced in Delhi, leading to BJP's criticism of his foreign visits. Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed him 'Leader of Paryatan,' contrasting his 'vacation mode' with PM Modi's work ethic.

Amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign visits, posters describing the Congress leader as "missing" appeared in several parts of the national capital.

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BJP Spokesperson Attacks 'Missing' Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, referring to him as "Gumshuda Lapata MIA Rahul Baba" and "Leader of Paryatan."

'Leader of Paryatan' vs 'Work Mode' PM

In another 'X' post, Poonawalla contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work record with Rahul Gandhi's reported foreign trips. "Prime Minister Modi has been in work mode. He has spent almost 9,000 days as Chief Minister and Prime Minister without taking a holiday. Rahul Gandhi has vacation mode. He spends crores on holidays every year. Rahul is the Leader of Paryatan," Poonawalla said.

In a video message on Friday, Poonawalla alleged that Rahul Gandhi frequently remains away during crucial political and parliamentary occasions. "Rahul Gandhi should rename LoP as 'Leader of Paryatan and Partying' because that's what he always does. On one hand, Prime Minister Modi has become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country and, during the last 9,000 days as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, has not taken a single day off. This is work mode and seva mode," he said.

"On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is constantly on vacation. Every time the party and the country need him, he goes on foreign tours. He does not put people first, Parliament first or even the party first; he puts tourism first," Poonawalla alleged.

Funding for Foreign Trips Questioned

He further claimed that Gandhi had undertaken several foreign trips and questioned the funding of those visits. "Rahul Gandhi has spent crores on his vacations but has not provided any account of how this money is spent on foreign tours and travels. Once again, Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad. He will be missing when Parliament, the party and the people need him," Poonawalla alleged. (ANI)