BJP President Nitin Nabin praised the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat for showcasing positive initiatives and public participation. Other leaders like UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and MP Tarun Chugh also lauded the program for uniting the nation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday listened to the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat in Delhi, lauding how the monthly radio platform showcases positive initiatives taking place across the country while highlighting the spirit of public participation.

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Speaking to reporters after the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Nabin said the programme enables people in India and abroad to understand the scale of voluntary efforts being undertaken by citizens. "Consider the Prime Minister's massive monthly public outreach programme; it provides a platform to showcase the positive initiatives taking place across the country. It allows people throughout the nation and the world to understand the extent of the voluntary efforts undertaken by the people of India and the immense inspiration these efforts provide to society," he said.

Nabin further said that every episode of Mann Ki Baat offers fresh perspectives and motivates people to contribute towards nation-building. "I feel that the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat always brings us fresh information, renewed enthusiasm, and new inspiration," he added.

'United the Entire Nation': Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also listened to PM's monthly radio programme and said it has helped connect people across the country. "The Prime Minister has united the entire nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by highlighting daily activities and innovations from across the country and sharing them with the public," Pathak said.

Programme Reflects India's Achievements, Says Chugh

BJP MPs Tarun Chugh and Bansuri Swaraj also listened to the PM's 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Chugh praised the programme, saying it reflects India's achievements while inspiring citizens. He said, "It is a matter of pride for us all that a warship crafted from India's soil, sweat, iron, and design has been inducted into the Navy. Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Day is celebrated in nearly 200 countries, and India wins over 100 gold medals in these yoga events. This is a source of pride, and the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat is truly about the upliftment of citizens; it provides us with information while also outlining the path for our progress." (ANI)