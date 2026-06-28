Following PM Modi's 135th 'Mann Ki Baat', Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari stressed the need for public participation to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' and echoed the PM's call to use local, eco-friendly Ganesh idols made by local artisans.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday joined the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat,' in Jaipur on Sunday. Following the episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Diya Kumari observed the Prime Minister's message and emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens in building a developed nation.

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Addressing reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan reiterated the Prime Minister's call, stressing that achieving the country's long-term developmental goals is a shared dream for every Indian. She said, "...Today, the Prime Minister shared many important points...Regarding Ganesh Chaturthi, he emphasised that we should buy idols from local artisans rather than purchasing those that involve significant adulteration or come from outside sources...We must all come together to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), a goal Modi ji speaks of and a dream shared by all."

Highlighting the necessity of a community-led approach, Diya Kumari added, "Realising this dream requires cooperation; the public needs to adopt a proactive approach. We can achieve this only by working together; it cannot be done in isolation, nor solely through the efforts of the administration and the government. Unless the public actively participates and embraces this as their own campaign, it cannot succeed."

Ravi Shankar Prasad praises 'Mann Ki Baat'

On the other hand, BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat,' following its 135th episode today. Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the unique nature of the programme, noting that it has consistently served as a platform for inspiration and national unity for over a decade. He said, "The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has become one of the world's most effective and inspiring programmes. It began in 2014, and now it is 2026. For twelve years, he has been addressing the nation uninterruptedly on the last Sunday of every month. He never discusses politics in it; instead, he speaks about inspiration. He highlights the dynamic and inspiring work being done in various parts of the country..."

PM Modi calls for eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in an environmentally responsible manner by purchasing only clay idols made by local artisans and avoiding idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). Addressing the nation during the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister noted that there is still time for the Ganesh Utsav festival and appealed to idol makers to prioritise clay idols and urged buyers to verify the material and origin of the idols before purchasing them.

PM Modi also noted 58 crore people have joined 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'. "Please make an effort to ensure that the idol of Ganpati Bappa installed in your home, society, or neighbourhood is made from the soil of our own country and crafted by the hands of our own potters and local artisans," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said many people had written to him requesting that he speak about Ganesh Utsav, which falls in September this year."I also urge those who make Ganesh idols to prioritise clay idols, and I ask buyers to check what the idol is made of and which country it was produced in. Do not buy idols made of Plaster of Paris at all," the PM said.

Further highlighting a community-led initiative by women in Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, the Prime Minister lauded women's initiatives who transformed plastic waste into eco-bricks for public use. "I had the opportunity to learn about some women from Biaora in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. They resolved to remove the plastic waste scattered around their area. Instead of contemplating for someone else to bring about change, they took the initiative to collect plastic waste and empty bottles from across the town themselves," he said. (ANI)