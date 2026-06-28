Families in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district are in relief camps after a flash flood on June 24 destroyed their homes in the NEEPCO Colony. Residents recounted the terrifying moments as surging waters swept away their belongings.

Families displaced by the devastating flash flood that struck Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on June 24 are recounting the terrifying moments when surging waters swept away their homes and belongings, leaving them to seek shelter in temporary relief camps.

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Survivors Recount Harrowing Ordeal

Among the affected is 46-year-old Rumi Rabha, an employee of Northeastern Electric Power Corporation (NEPCO), whose official quarter at the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village was washed away by the floodwaters. Recalling the incident, Rabha said heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood that breached the colony's boundary wall, inundating the residential area within minutes. "Huge water entered our colony by breaking the boundary wall following heavy rainfall. We just saved our lives. The flash flood washed away our quarter, all properties. Now we are staying here, but we don't know what will happen next. We are living here for the last 25 years, and flash flood waters washed away all," Rabha told ANI.

Another resident, Sushmita Bhattacharjee, said the floodwaters gushed into the colony from the bridge side, destroying several residential quarters. "We're scared when we see a huge quantity of water. The situation was very bad. Now we are staying in this relief camp. Apart from my quarter, 10 other quarters near my quarter were also affected. We just saved a few of our properties; others washed away," Sushmita Bhattacharjee said.

Rituparna Acharya said her family had little time to react after floodwaters suddenly entered the colony. Acharya told ANI that, "On June 24 morning, when an aunty called us, suddenly water came and we had no time to save our documents, properties. When the water level was decreased, we went to our quarter and saved our documents. We have shifted some of our properties to this school."

Kaushalaya Sonar and Jhankeswari Sharma also described the flash flood as the most frightening experience they had ever witnessed, saying they had never seen such a disaster in the area before.

Displaced Families Await Assistance

Around 54 affected families are currently taking shelter at a temporary relief camp set up on higher ground inside the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village. Several families who had been residing in the NEEPCO Colony for many years lost their homes and possessions in the flash flood and are now awaiting assistance while staying at the temporary relief camp.

NDRF Continues Search for Missing Persons

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified search and rescue operations to trace three persons who remain missing after a flash flood struck the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on June 24, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified search and rescue operations to trace three persons who remain missing after a flash flood struck the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on June 24, officials said. (ANI)