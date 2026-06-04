A 36-year-old constable, missing for two days, was found dead in Gwalior. Ankit Tomar's body was discovered in uniform in a deserted area. Police have begun a probe into the suspicious death, awaiting the post-mortem report for clarity.

A 36-year-old constable, who has been missing for two days, was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident, a senior official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Constable Ankit Tomar was posted in the DRP Police Line and had been missing for the past two days after being sent to Morena on official duty. His body was found in uniform at a deserted place in the New Lohamandi area on Shivpuri Link Road under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in Gwalior district.

Police Launch Investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "The constable was absent from duty. He was sent to Morena on official assignment and now he was found in this condition. A preliminary inspection of the spot has revealed an injury on his leg, while no other injuries have been found on any other part of the body. The FSL team also visited the scene. A post-mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors, and only then will the exact cause of death be determined."

The constable lived near the place where the body was found. The police questioned the family members, who informed that his mobile phone had been switched off since Tuesday.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, the officer said.

Post-mortem to Determine Cause of Death

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suspicious death. The situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report and other evidence are received. The Constable was sent to Morena on official duty on June 2. After that, he did not return, and his absence was recorded. The injury found on the body is not a major one; there is a single injury near the lower ankle. We are examining all possible circumstances, and the exact cause of death will be established only after the investigation is completed. The post-mortem is underway, and all aspects of the case are being investigated," SSP Singh added. (ANI)