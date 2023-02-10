Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Misconceived': SC dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary

    On February 3, the top court had also directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary. On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

    Misconceived Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (February 10) dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, saying it is "entirely misconceived".

    A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer. "The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

    Also read: 'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

    The plea alleged that the BBC has been biased against India and the Indian government. It also said that its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "result of deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its prime minister".

    "The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by the BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea had alleged.

    On February 3, the apex court had sought responses from the Centre and others on the separate petitions challenging its decision to block the documentary.

    Also read: Rajasthan Budget 2023 goof up: CM Ashok Gehlot reads out excerpts of old budget; uproar in House

    The pleas, on which notice was issued by the top court, have been filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and lawyer ML Sharma.

    On February 3, the top court had also directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary. On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reforming out of conviction not compulsion PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 AJR

    'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years - adt

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years

    5 9 million tonnes of Lithium a key component in electric vehicles found in Jammu Kashmir gcw

    5.9 million tonnes of Lithium, a key component in electric vehicles, found in J&K

    Viral photo Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer to thank them pic goes viral netizens react gcw

    Viral photo: Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer to thank, netizens can't keep calm

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena mocks Valentine's Day 'cow hug' move; slams PM Modi on silence on 'holy cow' Adani AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena mocks Valentine's Day 'cow hug' move; slams PM Modi on silence on 'holy cow' Adani

    Recent Stories

    India reforming out of conviction not compulsion PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 AJR

    'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

    motorsport What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India-ayh

    What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' race RBA

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' chase

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years - adt

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years

    5 9 million tonnes of Lithium a key component in electric vehicles found in Jammu Kashmir gcw

    5.9 million tonnes of Lithium, a key component in electric vehicles, found in J&K

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon