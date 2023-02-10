'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

Praising Budget 2023 for increased allocation in infrastructure, ease of doing business, PM Modi said one of the defence corridors of the country is going to come up in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 10) inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2023 in Lucknow and said despite being the chief guest of the summit, it was his responsibility to accord the welcome as he is also an elected representative from the state.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said,"Only a few years ago, Uttar Pradesh was known as a BIMARU state. Nobody had any hope from the state. But now Uttar Pradesh stands for good governance and development." The Prime Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh will be the state of five airports and is going to be linked to the seas directly.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena mocks Valentine's Day 'cow hug' move; slams PM Modi on silence on 'holy cow' Adani

"If India is the bright spot in the world, then UP is leading the growth of the country," PM Modi said adding, "India is reforming out of conviction, not out of compulsion."

Praising Budget 2023 for increased allocation in infrastructure, ease of doing business, PM Modi said one of the defence corridors of the country is going to come up in Uttar Pradesh.

The mega event for investment in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 10 to 12. It can be seen that a total of 34 sessions will be held.

Also read: Rajasthan Budget 2023 goof up: CM Ashok Gehlot reads out excerpts of old budget; uproar in House

Speaking at the Global Investors Summit, Kumar Mangalam Birla committed Rs 25,000 crore investment in the state in various businesses like cement, metals, chemicals, financial services and renewable energy.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 75,000 crore investment in the state over the next four years and promised a complete 5G rollout in every village of Uttar Pradesh by December 2023.