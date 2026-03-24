A disturbing video from Delhi Metro has gone viral, capturing an unsettling scene inside a women’s coach where a group of four young girls allegedly created chaos, leaving fellow passengers shaken.

A disturbing video from Delhi Metro has gone viral, capturing an unsettling scene inside a women’s coach where a group of four young girls allegedly created chaos, leaving fellow passengers shaken. According to eyewitness accounts, the group began shouting loudly prompting several commuters to request them to maintain silence and basic decorum. Instead of complying, the girls reportedly lashed out, using vulgar and sexually abusive language.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A woman who claims she was inside the coach during the incident shared her experience, highlighting how the situation made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

"You must be feeling uncomfortable seeing this video. I was inside this coach today. For the first time, I felt so uncomfortable inside the women's coach. Women were abused, provoked. A differently abled person was seated. She asked us about the station but we weren't able to hear her as these girls were shouting so loud for no reason. When we asked them to tone down, this is how they reacted," she said.

"I humbly request the Delhi Metro, and Delhi Police to please look into this matter, because metro is the only mode of transport where we feel safe, but if we get this experience then where should we go," she added.

(Trigger warning: This video contains sexually abusive language. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement yet from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) or Delhi Police.