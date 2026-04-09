A minor fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday. A swift response from emergency teams ensured the fire was contained quickly. No injuries were reported, and airport operations were unaffected.

A minor fire broke out on Thursday at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting a swift response from emergency teams.

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According to the Mumbai Fire Department, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, and ward staff were immediately deployed to the spot of the fire breakout. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Emergency Response and Fire Details

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at around 18:35 hrs at the ground floor of a ground-plus-three storey structure located at 1B Circle, Santacruz East. The fire was declared Level-I at 19:05 hrs.

Fire officials said the fire was confined to the ground-floor electric power house area, affecting ceiling-level electric trays, wiring, cables, installations, and panels. Emergency teams from the MFB, along with police and BMC ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot.

Airport Operations Unaffected

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said the fire was reported at around 18:10 hours and was caused by a short circuit. "The fire was immediately brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected," the spokesperson said.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly contained, ensuring minimal disruption and maintaining normal functioning at one of the country's busiest airports.