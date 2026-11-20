The Nagaland State Lottery declared the Dear Horizon Friday result for the 8 PM draw, featuring a Rs 1 Crore top jackpot. Ticket holders have 30 days to claim winnings, with 30% TDS deducted on major prizes.

The Nagaland State Lottery has officially declared the results for its Dear Horizon Friday weekly draw for the 8:00 PM IST slot, declaring the lucky ticket holder for the Rs 1 Crore top bumper jackpot alongside secondary prize winners.

Held every Friday evening in Nagaland, the Dear Horizon scheme remains one of the state's popular Rs 6 paper lotteries, offering multiple prize tiers to participants across India where state lotteries are legally permitted and regulated.

Overview of the 8 PM Dear Horizon Friday Draw

The 8 PM draw marks the evening highlight of the Nagaland State Lottery daily schedules. Each week, the Dear Horizon Friday results are drawn under government oversight to ensure transparency in selecting the winning ticket combinations.

With tickets priced at an affordable Rs 6, the scheme provides widespread access to participants hoping to win the top bumper jackpot prize set at Rs 1 Crore. In addition to the grand reward, the lottery framework provides several secondary prizes and consolation awards to reward multiple participants across legal lottery states.

Breakdown of Prize Categories and Amounts

Second prize winners receive Rs 9,000, while third prize ticket holders take home Rs 450. Fourth and fifth prize payouts are set at Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also awarded to tickets matching the winning combination under specified series conditions.

Ticket holders can download the official PDF result sheet from the state lottery portal to verify their ticket numbers against the drawn series before initiating claim procedures.