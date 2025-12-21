Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra reviewed Kharif procurement in Koraput to ensure a smooth process. He assured no 'Katni-Chatni' deductions. Additionally, the STA mandated PUCC for fuel and issued a dense fog and road safety alert.

Minister Reviews Kharif Procurement Operations

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra reviewed the Kharif Procurement Operations and instructed officers to ensure procedures are followed to ensure smooth procurement. The Minister arrived for a review of the Kharif Procurement operations to direct the Zilla Prashasan officers on the proper procedures for the procurement from Mandis and farmers.

"The review meeting was held to review the procurement process and how to do it correctly", he said. He mentioned that officers from Zilla Prashasan (district administration), along with the local MLA, were there for the review.

"The district administration officers and the local MLA were also present, and it went well. The district administration will ensure that the procurement process goes smoothly.", he added.

The minister stated that procurement would be on the right track after the review and that all officers are in service for it. He mentioned that several officers have been assigned to closely monitor the procurement process. "Many officers have been deployed for the same purpose. That includes Mandi Nodal Officer and Mandi Supervisor. They have been trained for a smooth procurement process, and they will work towards that.", says Patra.

No 'Katni-Chatni' Deductions

Furthermore, he stated that there would be no "Katni-Chatni" (unauthorised deductions) in the Kharif procurement operation. It is a malpractice which includes illegal deduction of paddy quantity by millers or Mandi officials from farmers, often under the pretext of poor quality.

This was done in an effort to ensure that the Indian government's process of buying Kharif (monsoon) crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, and cotton from farmers at the declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) through agencies like FCI (Food Corporation of India) goes smoothly.

STA Cracks Down on Vehicular Pollution

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb vehicular pollution and enforce stricter compliance with emission norms, the State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha has directed oil marketing companies to stop dispensing petrol and diesel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Dense Fog Alert and Road Safety Advisory

Several districts in Odisha are likely to experience dense fog in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue road safety alerts.

In view of this, the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, has urged road users to exercise extreme caution while driving to prevent accidents. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, use fog lights, avoid overtaking, and maintain safe distances from other vehicles. (ANI)