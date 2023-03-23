Mini library to dining restaurant: Check out Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features, other details

The Indian Railways just recently launched the brand new Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The train is all set to take tourists across northeastern states as part of the theme 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati'. Here are all details you need to know.

The new Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was just introduced by Indian Railways. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train's facilities were highlighted in a video published by the Ministry of Railways on their Twitter account, giving fans a glimpse into the train's lovely atmosphere.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off on March 21, in New Delhi. The train is all set to take tourists across northeastern states as part of the theme 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati'.

The interior of the luxurious train is shown in the video that the Ministry of Railways posted. A superb dining restaurant and a small library are both included in the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. All travellers may take use of the services as they travel through the northeastern states.

The train's interior is cream and white in colour, with some elaborate woodwork adding a sense of luxury. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train's berth appears to be roomy, and guests can also choose to sit on a beige sofa that is located opposite from their sleeper.

Each cabin on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has two sleepers and is furnished with a huge table and chairs so that passengers may enjoy their meals in luxury. Many books regarding Indian culture, art, and travel are available at the mini-library, as seen in the movie.

The 15-day voyage on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train may take tourists to places like Cherapunji and Shillong in Meghalaya, as well as the cities of Unakoti, Dimapur, and Kohima in Nagaland, as well as Guwahati, Sivasagar, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has seats in two types of class- First AC and Second AC and can house 156 passengers.

