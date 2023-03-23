Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    The victim's husband claimed that after she refused to give in to pressure from hospital staff, an effort is being made to portray his wife as mentally sick.

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    The sexual assault case at Kozhikode Medical College has taken a controversial turn, with the victim's husband telling Asianet News that female staffers who work with the accused in the case are pressuring his wife to drop the complaint. In addition, the spouse claimed that after she refused to give in to pressure, an effort is being made to portray her as mentally sick.

    The case involves a woman who, while unconscious following surgery on Saturday, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Grade I attender at the hospital's surgical intensive care unit. The accused, identified as Saseendran from Mayyanoor in Kozhikode district, was detained by the medical college police. 

    Here are edited excerpts of the conversation that the victim's husband had with Asianet News:

    Reporter: Who is approaching you to withdraw the complaint?

    Victim's husband: Female staff members and attendants have been approaching us. About 15 people visited us in the ward throughout the last two days. They can trespass anywhere on the hospital premises because they are employees.

    Reporter: What are their demands?

    Victim's husband: They have demanded that the complaint has to be dropped and compensation will be paid. My wife has complained to the hospital's superintendent. 

    The incident happened last Saturday when the other staff members were away caring for another patient. The accused initially fled after committing the crime, but authorities eventually caught him. The Health Minister had ordered the education department director to immediately investigate and take action on the complaint levelled by the woman seeking treatment at the hospital. A three-member committee, including an additional Superintendent of Medical College, RMO and Nursing Officer, was formed to conduct an internal inquiry.

